Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged announced

Expect plenty of new stuff when the sequel is released this fall.

Recently we reported that the usually trustworthy leaker billbil-kun had revealed that Hot Wheels Unleashed was about to get a sequel announced fairly soon - and sure enough it did.

Milestone has now announced Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which launches October 19 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This time we can look forward to five different environments, "each with unique racing surfaces that impact vehicle performance for a more dynamic match experience". We're also promised "more dynamic and strategic racing scenarios" as well as "the addition of two new abilities - dash and jump".

There will be 130+ vehicles to choose from "including the debut of motorbikes and ATVs", and you will of course be able to customise them further to really suit your style. Milestone adds that a new story-driven career mode is one of the highlights of the game, and user-generated content will be even better thanks to new tools. Luisa Bixio, Milestone CEO, had this to say about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged in the press release:

"We are truly delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the press and players toward the first title, a global success that reached more than 8 million players worldwide. Building on the solid foundation that granted us unanimous acclaim, with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged we decided to create a brand-new gaming experience to raise the bar of arcade fun even higher. Having a partner like Mattel by our side is a great reason to be proud, and we are ready to race even faster toward new shared goals."

Check out the first trailer below.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

