Even though it's getting increasingly more common to offer some kind of early access to people who pre-order more expensive editions of games, it is still som games that does it the old way with extra DLC.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is one of those games and in a new trailer, we get a look at what we can expect by placing a pre-order on the Deluxe and Legendary editions. There's also some speedy gameplay to take a look at ahead of the release on October 19.