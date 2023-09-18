Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 modes introduced in new trailer

The racing sequel arrives next month on PC and consoles.

Hot Wheels Unleashed became a huge hit when it was released two years ago, and now Milestone is back with the sequel Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. This time they've gone all out including more of what we already loved, but they have also added several new and interesting modes.

One of them is Elimination where the last player each race gets eliminated until there's a winner. A survival themed concept that sound easy to understand and very exciting. Another new mode is Drift Master where you both compete and get points for drifting, which also looks fun.

Five new modes are promised this time and you can get a good look at them with plenty of gameplay in a new trailer, which you can check out below. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on October 19.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

