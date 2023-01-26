Hot Wheels movie has found its screenwriter

HQ

We're getting closer and closer to the filming of the Hot Wheels movie and now it's officially announced that they've finally found the right screenwriters in Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson to take the project forward. Work began all the way back in 2003 but has stalled several times, bouncing between Columbia Pictures, Legendary Pictures and now finally Warner Bros. who will produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' company Bad Robot.

Presumably we can expect a more family-friendly version of Need for Speed or Fast and the Furious with children as the primary target audience. But after the success of Hot Wheels Unleashed the other year, there are probably plenty of adults (and collectors) who will happily sit down for some innocent toy action.

What do you think, could this be something fun in the end?

Thanks Deadline