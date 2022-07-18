Hot Wheels map from Forza Horizon 5 revealed

HQ

Tomorrow is a special day for all fans of Forza Horizon 5, as the first major expansion is being launched. The Hot Wheels Expansion DLC pack is a wild rollercoaster inspired ride with a new world to discover based in the skies above Mexico.

Now the new map has been properly introduced, which also clearly shows the biomes we'll get to explore, which looks a whole lot more playful than the "real" world. The roads themselves also seems to be varied as well, as we assume those blue stretches is something else than the regular orange plastic Hot Wheels tracks.

Last week, we reported about all the new Achievements for the game that is also coming on July 19, worth checking out if you want some extra challenges.