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Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush is a game that immediately feels as though it understands the appeal of playing with Hot Wheels as a kid. The toy sized environments and colourful regions ensure there is a genuine sense of childlike fun at the heart of the game, and having spent time with the review version of Infinite Rush there is plenty to like here, but it also feels as though there is a way to go before it reaches its full potential.

One of the things I particularly appreciated was the scale of the world. Rather than simply putting Hot Wheels cars into environments designed for humans, the game makes you feel as though you're driving around a Hot Wheels track you designed as a child. Buildings, objects, and environments feel appropriately sized compared to the cars, which gives the whole experience a more authentic toy-box feel. It's a simple design decision, but it works surprisingly well. Driving around the world feels more like playing with a collection of Hot Wheels cars than simply playing a conventional arcade racer with a Hot Wheels licence attached, and the world itself is also reasonably fun to explore, particularly thanks to its destructible elements. Being able to smash through parts of the environment adds a satisfying sense of chaos to the driving and this even plays into some of the mini-games found around the map. It makes the world feel more interactive and encourages you to experiment rather than simply sticking to the road.

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There are four Islands in Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush; Wheelswood revolves around skyscrapers and dense urban streets, creating a more built-up driving environment, while Tentacle Bay offers beaches and dinosaur fossils, giving the area a more open and natural feel. Then there's Gearville, presenting canyons and mechanical hazards, making the environment more obstacle focused, before getting to Drifty Temples and its neon-lit shrines particularly suited to drifting. Each region evolves as you play providing a multitude of different experiences and ensuring you adapt your choice of vehicle accordingly. There are also different game modes throughout, including time trials, collectables, photo mode, couch co-op, destruction, and drifting. These add a great deal of variety to the respective regions.

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Unfortunately, the size of these maps do hold the experience back somewhat. During my time with the game, the world felt quite small, and there was a noticeable lack of variety in terms of what you could discover. A larger and more varied environment could make a significant difference, particularly if the game is aiming to encourage players to spend a lot of time driving around Wheelswood, for example, in the free-roam mode. The driving itself is another area that could use some refinement, since at times the controls can feel clunky and the cars don't always feel as responsive as I would have liked. There is also a noticeable lack of a dedicated drift input, which is something I would have preferred to see, as drifting is such a familiar part of racing games that having a dedicated input for it could have made the driving feel more satisfying.

Car customisation is another area where there's room for improvement. Compared with series such as Forza Horizon, there is not a huge amount of individual customisation available, and for a game built around a collection of iconic toy cars, I would have liked to see more ways to personalise vehicles to make them feel like your own. There are over 140 options in terms of vehicles, however, there is no dedicated 'Autoshop', if you will, making it so each car is pretty much stuck in its standard form.

Then there's the soundtrack, which is another mixed element. The music is funky, energetic, and generally fits the playful tone of the game. It works well enough while driving around, but it does feel like there could be more variety, as a broader soundtrack with more memorable tracks could help give the game a stronger and more individual feel.

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The online mode of Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush would definitely improve the experience, but because I was playing a review build, I was unable to access it in its entirety and cannot yet say just how much it will add to the overall experience. I suspect this could be one of the features that significantly improves the game once it's fully available. Hot Wheels feels like a natural fit for multiplayer and if the online mode delivers on that potential, it could address some of the concerns of the relatively small map and limited content.

Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush captures the playful spirit of the toys surprisingly well, but its smaller maps, limited customisation, and occasionally awkward driving prevent it from reaching its full potential. There is a solid foundation here, and the online mode could add plenty, but for now, Infinite Rush feels a little empty.