Hot Wheels announces RC Batmobile with special effects

Pre-orders open later today.

Mattel and Hot Wheels has something in store for fans of Batman, and especially the upcoming movie The Batman. They have announced a 1:10 scale RC Batmobile based on the muscle car design seen in the recent trailer, and this one has all the bells and whistles you could possibly ask for.

This includes a built in smoke effect with water vapor, plenty of LED lighting, flame FX, a fully working suspension and a whole lot of immaculate details as well as a Batcave diorama plinth (once again with LED lighting). Heck, it even comes with it's own fully functioning Batsignal. A "toy" like this does come at a price though, and it will be yours for $500.

Head over this way at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST today when the pre-ordering starts, or just to read more and check out a video of this wonderful thing.

