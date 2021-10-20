Hot Wheels announces RC Batmobile with special effects

HQ

Mattel and Hot Wheels has something in store for fans of Batman, and especially the upcoming movie The Batman. They have announced a 1:10 scale RC Batmobile based on the muscle car design seen in the recent trailer, and this one has all the bells and whistles you could possibly ask for.

This includes a built in smoke effect with water vapor, plenty of LED lighting, flame FX, a fully working suspension and a whole lot of immaculate details as well as a Batcave diorama plinth (once again with LED lighting). Heck, it even comes with it's own fully functioning Batsignal. A "toy" like this does come at a price though, and it will be yours for $500.

Head over this way at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST today when the pre-ordering starts, or just to read more and check out a video of this wonderful thing.