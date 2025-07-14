Hot Toys unveils ultra-detailed Joel Miller figure from The Last of Us

HQ

Hot Toys, in collaboration with Sideshow Collectibles, is launching an impressive action figure of Joel Miller - more specifically, the version portrayed by Pedro Pascal in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Like many of Hot Toys' other products, this one is strikingly crafted and generously scaled, standing at roughly 12 inches tall and packed with an almost absurd level of detail.

Much of Joel's gear is either removable or swappable, including his jacket and weapons — knife, pistol, and assault rifle. A fun touch: the figure's eyes can be adjusted, letting you position his gaze wherever you like.

But quality comes at a price. Pre-orders are open at around $280, although the figure isn't expected to ship until the latter half of next year. It's a no-brainer collector's piece for hardcore The Last of Us fans - especially those who appreciate meticulous craftsmanship and happen to have 300 bucks burning a hole in their pocket.

Tempted?