Hot Toys unveils new Spider-Man figure with symbiote

Usually, Hot Toys release their characters that will appear in upcoming blockbusters. But sometimes they look back. Now, they're travelling back to the 80s as they release their symbiotic version of Spider-Man, taken from the cover of Secret Wars where he made his debut. At the moment, we don't know exactly when pre-orders will open, but we do know that the first batch is expected to ship out in the fourth quarter of this year.