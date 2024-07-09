Hot Toys unveils new Spider-Man figure with symbiote

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Usually, Hot Toys release their characters that will appear in upcoming blockbusters. But sometimes they look back. Now, they're travelling back to the 80s as they release their symbiotic version of Spider-Man, taken from the cover of Secret Wars where he made his debut. At the moment, we don't know exactly when pre-orders will open, but we do know that the first batch is expected to ship out in the fourth quarter of this year.