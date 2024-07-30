Hot Toys to release new Darth Vader figure

HQ

The scene from Kenobi where Darth Vader is badly injured by his former master was definitely one of the highlights of the series. Now Hot Toys is commemorating this by releasing a "Battle Damaged" Darth Vader figure in 1/6 scale with lots of details. In addition to the figure itself, we get a base and lightsaber with LED lights and a couple of interchangeable heads and other parts. The figure measures approximately 35 centimetres in height.

The figure comes in four different editions and the price starts at around £300 for the Collector's Edition, which will ship between July and December 2025. We have a lot of pictures below and if you want to get your hands on a copy, it can be pre-ordered here.