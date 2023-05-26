Hot Toys to release insanely detailed Michael Keaton Batman figure

HQ

One of the hottest topics about the upcoming movie The Flash is the fact that Michael Keaton returns as Batman, which is the Batman many people to this day considers the real one. If you are one of them, Hot Toys has something you'll surely like.

They have now announced a 1/6 scale figure with the kind of amazing details the brand is known for, including "Hot Toys' rolling eyeballs feature, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze". It also comes with two different hand-panted portraits, two interchangeable fabric capes, signature Bat-gadgets and "ultra-realistic Bruce Wayne headsculpt for a cowled head, which includes interchangeable lower face plates to alter Batman's expression".

If you need this (of course you do!), it will cost you $305 and the planned delivery is second half of 2024. Head over this way to pre-order. Also, if your wallet is as big as your love for Michael Keaton's Batman, you can get him a Batmobile (yes, the figure can sit in it) that is insanely over the top with extra of pretty much everything.

Head over this way to read about it. Unfortunately it costs $705, so perhaps you should consider selling a kidney or take grandma to the pawn shop if you want it. The Batmobile will be delivered between April-September 2024.