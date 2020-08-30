Cookies

news

Hot Toys reveals beautiful Ahsoka Tano figurine

If you're a Star Wars loving collector, this one may be of interest.

Listen up, fans of Star Wars and Hot Toys! It seems like it might be time to make another investment (or perhaps start your collection) from Hot Toys as their next fiurine has been revealed. And this one truly is for the fans as it's none other than Ahsoka Tano of Star Wars: The Clone Wars fame. As you can see it looks stunning, is very posable and even has details like interchangable holograms (Anakin!).

Check out the pictures below and prepare to drool.

