Hot Toys releases the time machine from Back to the Future 3

Although the figure manufacturer Hot Toys mainly releases characters, from time to time they also release models of cars or various objects from films, games and TV series. These include the Batmobile from The Dark Knight Rises and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Now they have instead looked further back in time and made a model of the time machine from Back to the Future Part III. If you are interested, however, you should not expect to be able to own it soon as pre-orders have not even started and orders will not be sent until the summer of 2025. If you want a taste, however, check it out below!