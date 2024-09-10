Hot Toys releases new Beetlejuice figure

Dansk
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is doing very well in cinemas at the moment and has won rave reviews from critics. If you have seen it and are a big fan of the two films, we can now tip you off about a crazy beautiful figure from Hot Toys depicting Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. It will start shipping from July next year and is currently priced at around £260.