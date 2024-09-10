English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hot Toys releases new Beetlejuice figure

The figure won't be in your hands for spooky season, though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is doing very well in cinemas at the moment and has won rave reviews from critics. If you have seen it and are a big fan of the two films, we can now tip you off about a crazy beautiful figure from Hot Toys depicting Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. It will start shipping from July next year and is currently priced at around £260.

You can place an order here.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Related texts



Loading next content