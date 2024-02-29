Hot Toys releases figure of young Ahsoka Tano from the TV series

HQ

In 2020, Hot Toys showed off their collectible figure of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now they are releasing another figure of the character but this time it is about Ahsoka during her time as a padawan that mimics Ariana Greenblatt's portrayal of the character in the TV series Ahsoka. The price for the figure is 305 US dollars and is expected to ship sometime between October 2024 and March 2025. You can check out a bunch of pictures of the collectible below.