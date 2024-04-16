Hot Toys release an Anakin Skywalker figure based on the Ahsoka series

HQ

Hayden Christensen made a nice comeback as a young Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka series and now Hot Toys will release an action figure based on the flashback sequence we saw there. There, a still (partially) good-hearted Anakin had a young Ahsoka Tano under his wing, and in the series we got a sequence from the Clone Wars.

"Hot Toys is excited to present today, the brand new 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker™ collectible figure based on his Clone Wars appearance in the World Between Worlds as seen in the Ahsoka live-action series.

The greatly detailed collectible figure features a brand-new head sculpt with amazing likeness, separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight and detailed hair sculpture, expertly tailored Jedi general outfit, a LED light-up Lightsaber™ powered by USB, a variety of accessories, and a sand themed display base!"

It comes with some accessories and perhaps the coolest is a laser sword that lights up via USB. We have collected a bunch of pictures below to look at. The figure will be released in the first half of next year and has a price tag of $265.