English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ahsoka

Hot Toys release an Anakin Skywalker figure based on the Ahsoka series

If you want an action figure of Hayden Christensen in Anakin's Clone Wars getup, now's your chance.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hayden Christensen made a nice comeback as a young Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka series and now Hot Toys will release an action figure based on the flashback sequence we saw there. There, a still (partially) good-hearted Anakin had a young Ahsoka Tano under his wing, and in the series we got a sequence from the Clone Wars.

"Hot Toys is excited to present today, the brand new 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker™ collectible figure based on his Clone Wars appearance in the World Between Worlds as seen in the Ahsoka live-action series.

The greatly detailed collectible figure features a brand-new head sculpt with amazing likeness, separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight and detailed hair sculpture, expertly tailored Jedi general outfit, a LED light-up Lightsaber™ powered by USB, a variety of accessories, and a sand themed display base!"

It comes with some accessories and perhaps the coolest is a laser sword that lights up via USB. We have collected a bunch of pictures below to look at. The figure will be released in the first half of next year and has a price tag of $265.

Ahsoka
AhsokaAhsokaAhsokaAhsoka
AhsokaAhsokaAhsokaAhsoka

Related texts



Loading next content