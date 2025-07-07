Hot Toys present super detailed Superman figurine

HQ

We previously reported that McFarlane Toys is launching a rather impressive Superman action figure in time for the new film that premieres on Friday, but now something even more impressive is coming. Unsurprisingly, it is Hot Toys that has presented its new 1/6 scale Superman figure, which, just like the McFarlane version, also has the dog Krypto by its side.

This cool figure is 32.5 cm tall and has 30 points of articulation (including movable eyes), and Hot Toys writes:

"Built on a newly developed muscular body with enhanced articulation, the figure allows for improved movement in both arms and legs, perfect for recreating flight poses and dynamic stances."

The figure has an unusually well-made face (even by Hot Toys standards) and comes with a diorama base inspired by the Fortress of Solitude and 10 interchangeable hands in different poses.

As usual, Hot Toys is not selling this at a bargain price, but rather at $285, with delivery later this year. If you think you deserve this cool collectible, you can pre-order your copy via Sideshow.