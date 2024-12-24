Hot Toys launches exclusive Range Trooper figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story

HQ

Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale collectible figure of a Range Trooper from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Limited to 2,500 units, this exclusive figure is carefully crafted to reflect the unique look of the original, including weather effects on the armour and helmet, as well as specially designed clothing adapted for cold climates.

It is equipped with a cloth coat and trousers with faux fur at the collar, as well as the characteristic magnetic boots, called Gription Boots. Also included are a blaster and a baseplate to show off the figure. Currently, the model costs £230.97, which is quite expensive, but considering the limited edition aspect, we can imagine these figures will still be flying off shelves.

Is this something you will want for Christmas?