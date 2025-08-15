Hot Toys announces new Batman: Arkham Knight Nightwing figure

HQ

Finally, it's here. Years ago, Hot Toys announced it was working on a Nightwing figure, using his design from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, and now we have our first look at the 1/6th scale Nightwing collectible.

Nightwing is wearing his iconic black and blue suit in the figure, with options to have cool lightning effects coming from his batons. If you don't want Nightwing to be ready for a fight, you can instead equip him with his Grapnel Gun which comes with its own hook and wiring. There are multiple hand options and posing styles to replicate as well.

The figure is up for pre-order now and is expected to ship between October 2025 and March 2026. As with most of Hot Toys' designs, it's going to cost you a pretty penny at £214 via SideShow's official site.

This is an ad: