Hot sauce could be the latest item to face shortages, warn producers

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Flavourless food could soon be on the menu, as Caribbean hot sauce producers are warning of shortages thanks to extreme weather. Climate change may have crossed the line for those enjoying a little bit of extra spice in their food, or wanting to make Caribbean dishes with a more traditional flavour.

As per the BBC, there's a shortage of Scotch bonnet peppers or Jamaican yellow peppers, a small yellow fruit which gives Caribbean hot sauce its signature kick. This has been caused by extreme weather in the region where the peppers are grown, leading to higher prices, especially for those across the world wanting a bit of Caribbean spice in their life.

Associated Manufacturers, which makes the incredibly popular Walkerswood sauces and seasonings, says that it has been limited since last October's hurricane Melissa did immense damage to the country's agriculture. It doesn't help that the Jamaican yellow pepper is a tough fruit to grow, and its flavour can change if it's exposed to too much rainwater.

The Jamaican government is helping to get farmers back on their feet, but so long as climate change produces extreme weather, the Caribbean is set to get hit hard, and we may soon start to expect a higher price for our spicy sauces.