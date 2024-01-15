Horror writer confirms next Fear Street film, based on the book The Prom Queen

HQ

The trilogy of Fear Street films was an unexpected success for Netflix when they premiered just over two years ago, and there was no doubt that there would be more. But it has certainly taken its time, because it is only now that the author of the popular books actually confirms that a new film is finally in production, and it is based on the book "The Prom Queen".

According to information from Netflix themselves, none of the characters from the Fear Street trilogy will appear in this new production - which is a separate story. When exactly we can expect to see the new film is still unclear, but you can read the book's synopsis below.

A spring night...soft moonlight...five beautiful Prom Queen candidates...dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good?

