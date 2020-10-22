English
Horror title Scorn just got a new trailer, release window confirmed

Seven years after its first reveal, Scorn will be seeing a release on PC and Xbox Series.

Scorn as a project in fact first announced in 2014, back then it was planned to be a PC- only title. However, just a while ago on the Xbox showcase, the developer Ebb Software revealed that Scorn will also land on Xbox Series as console-exclusive.

After that, we basically just didn't hear much about this game. Until now. Earlier the studio released a brand new gameplay trailer while confirming that Scorn is coming to Xbox Series and PC in 2021. In other words, it won't be playable yet when Xbox Series launches.

You can check the trailer below, and we gotta say, the monsters do look scary, and the environment also creeps us out.

