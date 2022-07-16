Cookies

MADiSON

Horror through the viewfinder: MADiSON, the possessed camera game

It is the first project from Bloodious Games and it is coming to all platforms.

Cameras and ghosts have been a recurring pair in horror games in recent times. The latest instalments of the Fatal Frame saga, or isolated adventures like Martha is Dead have photography as a central element to create an occlusive atmosphere to focus our attention on their terror.

Now Bloodious Games has just released his debut project based on the same concept, but with a twist. MADiSON is not only an adventure in which you use the camera to find demonic entities, but the camera itself is the one that is possessed and forces the protagonist, Luca, to finish a dark ritual in which we are involved. You can check out the launch trailer below.

HQ

MADiSON is now available in digital stores on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. The digital version for Switch will arrive later this month on July 29. The physical editions confirmed for PlayStation will do so on July 19, while the Switch version will arrive in August. You can also see some images of its atmosphere and what awaits you when you dive into the story.

MADiSONMADiSONMADiSON
MADiSONMADiSONMADiSON

