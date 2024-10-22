Horror PvPvE The Bornless gets playtest just in time for Halloween

New horror PvPvE shooter The Bornless is beginning its first early access playtest soon. The game will allow pre-registered players to get a chance to jump onto Farmouth island and see how long they can survive in its twisted landscape.

In the playtest, players will experience the Ritual game mode. You'll start off with your partner on Farmouth, having been brought there by unknown means. It's a dangerous place right from the start, and not just because evil clowns, Wendigos and more call the island home. Other players are also on your tail, as you face off against them, trying to complete rituals on the island.

These rituals grant you a great surge of power, eventually letting you play as a demon and force everyone else to run or perish. In that gameplay loop, you can also earn gear which will grow your powers, as well as build your own base of operations, making Farmouth a bit less scary each time you take it on.

The playtest is available via Steam, and will run on the 26th and 27th of October, giving you something to do on the weekend leading up to Halloween. If you want a look at the gameplay to see what it's all about, check out the trailer below: