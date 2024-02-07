Horror master Dario Argento celebrated in new documentary film

HQ

With films like Suspiria, Phenomena, Tenebrae and Deep Red, Italian horror master Dario Argento has secured his place in the history books. Since his debut in the 70s, his colourful nailbiters have never ceased to fascinate and engage, despite a clear dip in quality from the mid-90s onwards.

It's a powerful career, well worth celebrating and now celebrated in the documentary film Dario Argento Panico, which follows the beloved director from his first steps with The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, and filled with interviews with colleagues and family members as well as other directors.

In short, a must-see for all of us horror enthusiasts and filled with interesting details. Check out the trailer below.

What is your favourite Dario Argento film?