Horror in roguelike deck builder The Zibbo Show "is not in your face: something is not quite right"

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One of the most interesting indie projects we learned about at the IndieDevDay area at the MAD Games Show in Madrid last month was The Zibbo Show, another roguelike deck builder, yes, but with an intriguing setting and a couple of twists added to the tried and tested formula.

Lead designer and programmer from Tessera Studios respectively, Pere Suau & Víctor Hernández told us about their fresh approach in the video below.

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"We set up in a kind of an American TV show, that is", they explain regarding the slightly disturbing setting. "I mean, it's kind of horror, but it's not in your face horror, it's just a little bit subtle, so I think this is a bit different from other games in this genre. [...] The narrative is very light, we don't want players to have to skip a lot of dialogue, but it's just the setting itself. You can see that something is missing, something is not quite right".

Regarding gameplay proper, there's a peculiar die mechanic that might shake things up a tad for genre fans:

"You play in a 3x3 grid, you place dice, you have 9 dice, you place dice in the columns, and if you place the same die in the same column as your last die, you multiply the score. So you go on scoring points with the dice and multiply, but you can also destroy the dice of the enemy, because if you place the same number than the enemy in the same column, it gets destroyed."

Is there room in your deck of card games for the upcoming The Zibbo Show or are you still too addicted to the recent Slay the Spire 2? Leave a comment below and play the fully-subtitled interview before Zibbo's upcoming beta for more details.