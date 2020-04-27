Cookies

Death end re;Quest 2

Horror game Death end re;Quest 2 gets new teaser

A mysterious postcard details the mysterious town of Le Choara in new Death end re;Quest 2 trailer.

Compile Heart released a new teaser and additional info regarding Death end re;Quest 2, a horror game with strong inspiration in Japanese animation. In re;Quest 2 you will be taking on the role of Mai Toyama, a young girl seeking her long lost sister, Sanae. Mai decides to visit the mysterious town of Le Choara after receiving a postcard from Sanae, but she will find a lot more then she wished for.

The gameplay itself will be a mix of a visual novel with turn-based combat in 3D, and it will also allow you to explore the city (with daytime and nighttime variations), and dungeons. Now available in Japan, Death end re;Quest 2 will be coming to PC and PlayStation 4 on yet undefined date of 2020.

Death end re;Quest 2
