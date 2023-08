HQ

Gamescom is happening right now, and publisher Nacon has released a new video from Hekate's horror game Ad Infinitum. The game deals with war traumas and psychological horror, and at the center of it is a veteran of World War I with his mental health struggles. Reality and fantasy are starting to blur, and the result is horrific.

Ad Infinitum is coming out on September 14th on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S).