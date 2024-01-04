Horror film giants Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have completed merger

HQ

The two arguably biggest production companies in the world when it comes to horror films have officially merged. This was announced today and means that the worlds of James Wan can now freely collide with everything Jason Blum and Blumhouse have on their shelves.

The main reason for the merger is said to be to secure the company's futures, and negotiations that have been going on for a little over two years have finally been completed. The first film the two have worked on together is Night Swim, a promising horror film that will be released on Friday.

What are your views on the merger, good or bad?