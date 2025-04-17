Horror and fear is on the menu in the latest look at 28 Years Later

HQ

A brand-new trailer to 28 Years Later, the sequel to 28 Days Later, has just been released, and in it we get a further glimpse at the horrifying world that director Danny Boyle has brought to life.

The film follows a collection of survivors who have managed to create a sanctity on a small island off the coast, however, the peace and quiet doesn't last for long, as infected soon swarm the compound and begin wreaking havoc. This is all while one group manages to escape and return to the mainland, where they find a world that has been turned into a fearful and terrifying nightmare inhabited by savage infected and even worse "healthy" humans.

28 Years Later will star quite a compelling cast, as Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson lead the crew, with Jack O'Connell and Ralph Fiennes also among the cast.

28 Years Later is looking to debut in cinemas from June 20, and you can see the new trailer below, as well as the film's official synopsis.

"It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."