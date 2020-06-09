Horror adventure Re:Turn - One Way Trip releases in September

Reg Ego Games and Green Man Gaming have announced the official release date for its chilling puzzle-heavy horror-adventure title Re:Turn - One Way Trip. The game has players follow protagonist Saki who awakens at the campsite she shared with her friends as a stop on the group's post-graduation vacation. The group of friends, however, is nowhere to be found, and things are not as they seem.

It's up to you to solve the mysteries within this unsettling adventure which is bound to take players for quite the ride. Re:Turn - One Way Trip releases for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One on September 29 and those who want to try the game out ahead of time can keep an eye out for the demo which will release as part of the Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition on June 16 - June 22.