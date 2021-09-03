Horror action game Shadow Corridor for Nintendo Switch is arriving in the west this fall

We know, now it's only the beginning of September, but Halloween is not that far away. If you enjoy this Western ghost festival, what would be better than enjoying some eerie atmosphere in a game, especially nowadays it's safer to stay at home than going to parties due to the pandemic - after all, we don't really want to become ghosts.

Maybe we can't fly out of the country to celebrate different festivals as freely as we wanted, however, publisher NIS America is thoughtful enough to bring us some scariness all the way from East Asia.

Shadow Corridor, a Japanese-style horror title that lets you traverse the dark corridors in traditional Japanese locales and try to survive in these randomised dungeons while eluding the evil hiding around, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the west this October 26.

The horror action game has been released to PC (via Steam), PS4 and Switch in Japan back in 2019 with English, Korean, Russian texts supported.

