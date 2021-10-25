Horror action Carrion has landed on PlayStation 4

HQ

Carrion, a horror action title that lets you play as a tentacled monster instead of a victim, was initially released on PC, Switch and Xbox One back in July 2020. You might have noticed, a big platform was missed, that is PlayStation. After more than a year wait, PS4 owners finally can get their hands onto this so called "reverse-horror game".

Last Friday, it was announced that Carrion has finally launched on Sony's last-gen console. Via the PlayStation blog, game director Sebastian Krośkiewicz shared how it went while developing the game, and described it as "a fun - albeit bumpy - ride". He mentioned a couple of difficulties such as movement problems and game- and level-design challenges during the development, said: "Making it feel rock-solid and fun to play, however, was the real challenge - it turns out arcade-inspired, monstrous fluidity is not an easy thing to capture!"

Apparently they've poured a lot of effort into the project, despite almost giving up, they still proceeded and delivered the game. With determination and the focus on the details, the team made it, and Carrion has sold hundreds of thousands of copies.

"That's why we're so thrilled to finally release Carrion on PS4. It took us a while to get there, but we believe it was well worth it", he concluded.

