Horrifying injury suffered by Panathinaikos' Mathias Lessort makes several witnesses faint

All spectators from the Euroleague match between Panathinaikos and Baskonia, ending 104-69, went silent when Mathias Lessort, French player from the Greek team, suffered a horrifying injury. It was during at the beginning of the third quarter, when the centre player fell in an unnatural way, twisting his ankle and, by the looks of it, breaking his whole left.

Lessort involuntarily stepped on rival Chima Moneke with the other foot, causing all his weight to fell on the left. Lessort collapsed screaming in pain, and the match was stopped. He suffered a fracture in the fibula of his left leg.

Thankfully, neither his tibia nor his ligaments were affected. He will be out around four months. It could have been worse, but that doesn't mean it was any less painful, and also horrifying to witness.

The proof is that, alongside Lessort, nine other people had to receive medical attention: nine people fainted, and one suffered a heart attack. Some were taken to the hospital, but none suffered serious repercussions.