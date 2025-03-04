Hornet's Sting" update brings the F/A-18 Hornet to War Thunder

HQ

A new mid-March reset for users of the popular War Thunder game is coming with new vehicles and visual improvements for three maps. The vehicles in question are the iconic F/A-18 Hornet, the Hopkins Mk.I light tank and the HMS Warspite battleship.

The F/A-18 Hornet fighter, used by the US Navy and Marine Corps in the Gulf War and Afghanistan, will be available in US F/A-18A and F/A-18C versions, as well as the Finnish F/A-18C. Its combat arsenal includes the Walleye ER/DL guided bomb.

The maps that will receive a graphical upgrade and design tweaks for a more immersive experience are Advance to the Rhine, Sinai and Jungle. The title is constantly evolving and another update is the main symptom.

You can watch the launch trailer below.

