Hornet's Sting" update brings the F/A-18 Hornet to War Thunder

A new mid-March reset for users of the popular War Thunder game is coming with new vehicles and visual improvements for three maps. The vehicles in question are the iconic F/A-18 Hornet, the
Hopkins Mk.I light tank and the HMS Warspite battleship.
The F/A-18 Hornet fighter, used by the US Navy and Marine Corps in the Gulf War and Afghanistan, will be available in US F/A-18A and F/A-18C versions, as well as the Finnish F/A-18C. Its combat arsenal includes the Walleye ER/DL guided bomb.
The maps that will receive a graphical upgrade and design tweaks for a more immersive experience are Advance to the Rhine, Sinai and Jungle. The title is constantly evolving and another update is the main symptom.
You can watch the launch trailer below.