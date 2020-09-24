Horizon: Zero Dawn's "PC launch nearly as large as The Witcher 3"

You're watching Advertisements

Sony's decision to start releasing PlayStation games for PC seems to have been a stroke of genius, as it turns out PC gamers as well can appreciate a good game (who would've thought?). According to SuperData, Horizon: Zero Dawn had a "PC launch nearly as large as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and significantly larger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey." It also outsold Death Stranding by a significant margin (716K vs 477K) in the first month on the market.

Last month, Sony declared (page 43 in this report) the following:

"We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability."

We assume the PC success of both Death Stranding and mainly Horizon: Zero Dawn hasn't given them any reasons to reconsider. Quite the opposite.

Photo: Guerrilla Games

Thanks, VGC.