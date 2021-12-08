Horizon: Zero Dawn updated for PC

It includes support for Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution.
Guerrilla Games just announced that they have updated Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, which is now version 1.11, and this includes several enhancements. The most important new feature is support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution as well as Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. You can check out the full patch list below the image.
Graphical Improvements
Added Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology.
Added AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.
UI Changes
Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.
Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.
Performance Improvements
Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:
There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on start-up. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.
Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced.
Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.
Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems.
On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.