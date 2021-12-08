Horizon: Zero Dawn updated for PC

HQ

Guerrilla Games just announced that they have updated Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, which is now version 1.11, and this includes several enhancements. The most important new feature is support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution as well as Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. You can check out the full patch list below the image.

Graphical Improvements



Added Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology.



Added AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.



UI Changes





Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.



Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.



Performance Improvements

Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:

