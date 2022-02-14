Horizon: Zero Dawn surpassed 20 million copies sold, player spent more than 1 billion hours in the game

HQ

Via a post on PlayStation Blog, developer Guerrilla Games revealed that as of November 28, 2021, the first title of their highly-acclaimed Horizon series, Horizon Zero Dawn, has sold more than 20 million copies in total on PlayStation 4 and PC. Furthermore, the enthusiastic community has also spent a whopping 1 billion hours in the game already.

Horizon Zero Dawn was initially released to PlayStation console in 2017, then later landed on PC in 2020. Its much expected sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, will soon be arriving - his Friday, and you can already pre-load it on your PS4 and/or PS5.

Check the beautiful Cinematic Trailer of Forbidden West below, if you haven't. Our review for the game is coming up soon, stay tuned.