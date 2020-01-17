Horizon: Zero Dawn reportedly coming to PC

Kotaku's Jason Schreier is one of the most reliable and respected insiders in the industry, which is why it's worth taking note that he's reported hearing from sources that PS4-exclusive title Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this year.

This is according to three unnamed sources, with the report adding that Guerrilla Games' title will be coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store (although details aren't finalised yet). This means it'll be the first Guerrilla title on another platform since 2005, when Sony bought the studio.

Death Stranding will also be heading to PC this year, another game that uses the Decima Engine, but Horizon is more significant as it's a Sony-owned studio making the jump to PC, if the report is to be believed.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, as it's not confirmed by Sony or Guerrilla, but it would be a big step for Sony if it's true.

Would you want to play it on PC?

