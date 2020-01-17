Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn reportedly coming to PC

Kotaku has heard from alleged sources that the PS4-exclusive is branching out, three years after its first release.

Kotaku's Jason Schreier is one of the most reliable and respected insiders in the industry, which is why it's worth taking note that he's reported hearing from sources that PS4-exclusive title Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this year.

This is according to three unnamed sources, with the report adding that Guerrilla Games' title will be coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store (although details aren't finalised yet). This means it'll be the first Guerrilla title on another platform since 2005, when Sony bought the studio.

Death Stranding will also be heading to PC this year, another game that uses the Decima Engine, but Horizon is more significant as it's a Sony-owned studio making the jump to PC, if the report is to be believed.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, as it's not confirmed by Sony or Guerrilla, but it would be a big step for Sony if it's true.

Would you want to play it on PC?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Horizon: Zero Dawn

Related texts

Horizon: Zero DawnScore

Horizon: Zero Dawn
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"This is a game that not only honours the promise of its trailers and delivers on our lofty expectations, but actually surpasses them."



Loading next content