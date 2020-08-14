Horizon: Zero Dawn Patch 1.01 available, addresses some issues

You're watching Advertisements

We enjoyed our time with Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC but the first PC-based effort for the platform was lacking in terms of performance and optimisation, especially with some popular gaming computer configurations. Now, Guerrilla Games is addressing some of the reported issues by releasing the 1.01 update patch and by creating a dedicated feedback/support thread on Reddit.

The devs thank the community "for all the reports and posts", and while "some issues still need more investigation", it seems that the patch tries to solve some of the problems already. Surprisingly enough, it's a, wait for it, 1.5 MB pack full of tweaks and fixes. Here are the known issues and patch notes:

KNOWN ISSUES

In addition to the issues identified previously, we're working on a number of high-priority issues:









Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.



Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.



Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.



Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.



We're aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.



PATCH NOTES

Crash/Hang Fixes



Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn't initialize properly on startup.



Functionality Issue Fixes



Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn't work for everyone.



Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.



Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.



Other Fixes



Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.



Fixed several backend issues.



Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We're continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.



As you can see, 4K, HDR and specific GPU-related issues are mentioned and being worked on, while other problems such as slowdown moves not working have been fixed already according to some of the users who have updated the game.

Did you encounter any problems with Horizon on PC?