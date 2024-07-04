Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series looks to be dead

HQ

It seems that not every upcoming video game adaptation will see the light of day, as Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn series appears to be dead at the streamer.

The show was tied to Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman in 2022. Since then, however, an HR report obtained by Rolling Stone shows that not all is well with Blackman and Netflix.

Twelve staffers have reported Blackman for toxic behaviour, ranging from firing employees for being pregnant to pitting staffers against each other. Due to this, Netflix has since taken the Horizon series from Blackman. It could be that this means the show is just dead, or perhaps it could be granted to another showrunner in the future. Stay tuned to see.