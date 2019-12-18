Cookies

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn joins PS Now in January

Uncharted fans have a little something too, and can even take a break from the exclusives with some chaos in Overcooked 2.

This year Sony has made a big commitment with their PlayStation Now subscription service, cutting the price and introducing big games like God of War, and the latest announcement indicates they're continuing to support it in a major way.

This is because the acclaimed Horizon: Zero Dawn will be added to the service on January 2, and fans of PlayStation exclusives also have Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to enjoy too, joining Uncharted 4: A Thief's End on PS Now.

Popular party game Overcooked 2 is also landing on the same day, so there's plenty to see next month on PS Now, joining the packed lineup.

December's games included PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood too, so there are plenty of big titles, similar to the approach Microsoft has taken with the big names being regularly added to Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

Will this be your first time playing Horizon: Zero Dawn?

