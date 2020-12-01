English
Horizon: Zero Dawn is finally on PlayStation Now

Along with Broforce, Darksiders III, The Surge 2 and a few other decent games.

I think most of us can agree that Xbox Game Pass is one of the best services in the games industry in terms of value, and that PlayStation Now doesn't quite live up to it, right now. Sony's service has gotten better lately, however, and the latest inclusions are examples of it.

That's because Horizon: Zero Dawn is now a part of PlayStation Now, and it's not coming alone. Here are all the games making their way to PS Now today:

Something for some very different kinds of gamers here, so how do you like the new additions?

