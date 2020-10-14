Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC updated

You're watching Advertisements

Quite unsurprisingly, Horizon: Zero Dawn became a huge hit when it was released for Steam in August. But as is common with major games these days, there are often some unforeseen bugs that need catering, and Guerrilla's excellent RPG is no exception.

Following the last major update from September, they have now released 1.06 which has a couple of changes we think the community will like. You can check out all the patch notes below or head over to the official homepage to take a look.

Crash fixes

• Fixed a streaming compute shader crash.

• Fixed a crash on startup related to file paths with non-ANSI characters.

Graphical improvements

• Fixed an issue where characters would noticeably warp between cuts during a specific cutscene in main quest "The Point of the Spear".

• Fixed an issue where box graphics would flash during the final cinematic of the game.

• Fixed an issue in HDR where the UI could get overlapped by a black scene.

• Fixed an issue where turning on the Adaptive FPS option gave lower performance results than setting similar results manually.

Gameplay improvements

• Aloy forward walking direction - Aloy now walks directly towards the direction the camera is facing when you press forward, rather than at a slight angle.

Other improvements

• Executable details - Properties of the executable now also displays the current version.

Known issues

• Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

• Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

• Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

