Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn finally confirmed for PC

Aloy's machine-filled adventures in the distant future are finally making their way to PC in the summer.

Sony and Guerrilla Games just confirmed something that we pretty much already knew was happening (but it's nice to know for sure), and that's the fact that Horizon: Zero Dawn, the excellent action-RPG set in a far-flung machine-filled future, is heading to PC sometime in the summer.

The Steam store listing revealed a handful of screens bearing a PS4 Pro watermark, as well as one without (see below), and it confirms that players will be getting the Complete Edition when it eventually lands. Beyond the base game, that includes the following:

The Frozen Wilds expansion
Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
Carja Trader Pack
Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
Banuk Traveller Pack
Nora Keeper Pack

We loved raging against the machines in Horizon: Zero Dawn when it launched all the way back in early 2017, so much so that we made it our Game of the Year. That being the case, we're pleased to see it being ported over to PC as Sony continues to bring more of its first-party titles to the platform.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

