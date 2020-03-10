Horizon: Zero Dawn finally confirmed for PC

Sony and Guerrilla Games just confirmed something that we pretty much already knew was happening (but it's nice to know for sure), and that's the fact that Horizon: Zero Dawn, the excellent action-RPG set in a far-flung machine-filled future, is heading to PC sometime in the summer.

The Steam store listing revealed a handful of screens bearing a PS4 Pro watermark, as well as one without (see below), and it confirms that players will be getting the Complete Edition when it eventually lands. Beyond the base game, that includes the following:

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

We loved raging against the machines in Horizon: Zero Dawn when it launched all the way back in early 2017, so much so that we made it our Game of the Year. That being the case, we're pleased to see it being ported over to PC as Sony continues to bring more of its first-party titles to the platform.