Horizon: Zero Dawn coming to PC on August 7

Back in March, Guerrilla Games and Sony finally confirmed that Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this "summer", but they didn't want to share much more than that. Until now.

Not only have the Dutch developers announced that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7, but they've also given us a nice trailer that confirms we can look forward to ultra-wide support, unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, improved reflections, remappable controls, graphics customisations and benchmarking tools, so it's safe to say a lot of work has gone into this version.