Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon voice actress: "Forbidden West is just more and better"

Aloy's voice actress, Ashly Burch, shared her excitement on the upcoming sequel.

It seems like we can crank our expectations up for Horizon Forbidden West, which is the sequel to Guerrilla Games' success story Horizon: Zero Dawn from 2017. And the source behind this is to be trusted, as it is the protagonist Aloy herself. Or at least her voice actress, Ashly Burch.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Burch explains that it will be both "more and better":

"I can't say a lot... But, um, I will say that I really do think that all of the things that people loved about Zero Dawn - the gorgeous world, the immersive story, the awesome gameplay - Forbidden West is just more and better."

And to be perfectly frank, this is pretty much exactly what we were hoping for. Horizon Forbidden West is launching late this year for both PlayStation 4 and 5.

Horizon Forbidden West

