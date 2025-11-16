Horizon surpasses 40 million in sales worldwide

HQ

The Horizon franchise continues its steady growth and despite catching some criticism along the way. It has now become clear that Guerrilla's post apocalyptic adventure, in a relatively short time, has managed to become one of Sony's biggest cash cows. At least according to info from the NCSoft boss who at a recent event in Boston revealed that the Horizon games have sold in excess of 40 million copies worldwide. That's an increase of two million compared to July last year.

The growth is impressive and it proves that the Horizon franchise has some very long legs and manages. And that it manages to keep player engagement up as its popularity just keeps growing. Which has been further boosted as Sony have kept launching both expansions and spin-offs based on Aloy and her world. And with the upcoming MMO being Sony and Guerrilla have it very clear that they have no plans to slow down and want to keep building and expanding on the post apocalyptic world and its robot dinosaurs.

