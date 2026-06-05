Horizon Steel Frontiers will launch in the first half of 2027

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Horizon Steel Frontiers, the highly anticipated MMO based on Guerrilla Games' Horizon franchise, has been given an official release window. While some had hoped the game could come out this year, that was never made official, and so it shouldn't surprise us to see NCSoft confirm that the game will launch in the first half of 2027.

Via Wccftech, this was confirmed in NCSoft's latest investor relations presentation. There, it confirms that Horizon Steel Frontiers is the first project it looks to be releasing in 2027, as other games like Astrae Oratio and Defect just have TBD next to their images. The company will still have plenty of releases lined up for the later half of this year, including Limit Zero Breakers, Time Takers, and Cinder City. There are also plans for some spin-off games and regional expansions, but these likely aren't making worldwide releases.

We're not fully sure if Horizon Steel Frontiers' release window refers to when it will be released globally or just in Korea, but the MMO is coming. Horizon Steel Frontiers launching in 2027 gives us a bit of a break between it and the other online Horizon experience, Horizon Hunters Gathering. Steel Frontiers will be available for PC, iOS, and Android at launch. PS5 players want the game desperately, but the decision is out of their hands.