Horizon Steel Frontiers developers want the game on PS5, but it's out of their hands

Last week, we finally saw the Horizon MMO revealed, and NCSoft's take on Guerrilla Games' world and franchise interested a lot of fans. However, one big issue was discovered when people started looking to what platforms they could play Horizon Steel Frontiers on.

Sadly, it seems at least right now the game will not be launching on PS5. Speaking to Japanese outlet 4Gamer (via Eurogamer), developers on Horizon Steel Frontiers said that this decision was out of their hands.

"We would like to do it, but it is not something we can decide on our own, so we would like to proceed with discussions," they said.

This has lead to speculation that Sony is the company behind keeping Horizon Steel Frontiers off console. Weird, considering the franchise has so far been limited to Sony platforms at launch, but we don't know this for sure and can only speculate for now. As it stands, PC and mobile remain the platforms for Horizon Steel Frontiers when it launches.